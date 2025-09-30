Pasig police arrest most wanted drug suspect in Rosario

A most wanted fugitive for drug-related offenses was apprehended during a manhunt operation in Barangay Rosario, Pasig City on Monday night.

The suspect, a 47-year-old laundry machine operator identified only by the alias Rob, was arrested by operatives from the tracker team of Pasig City Police Station Sector 4 at around 6:20 PM in Agapito Compound, Barangay Rosario.

The arrest stemmed from a warrant issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 103 for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The accused is currently held at the custodial facility of the Pasig City Police Station pending a commitment order from the issuing court.