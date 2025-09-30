Muntinlupa police arrest 10th most wanted suspect

Authorities arrested a man listed as the 10th most wanted at the Muntinlupa City Police Station level on Monday evening.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old alias “Remegio,” was apprehended by Muntinlupa police at around 8:40 p.m. along National Road corner Centennial Avenue in Barangay Tunasan.

According to the Southern Police District (SPD), Remegio was arrested for violating Section 5(i) of Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, which penalizes causing mental or emotional anguish, public ridicule, or humiliation to a woman or her child.

Police said the suspect was brought to the Muntinlupa City Medical Center for a physical examination before being placed in custody at the station’s detention facility, pending further commitment order from the court.