U.S. rallies allies on maritime security

In a strong call to action during a high-level ministerial meeting on Wednesday, Secretary Rubio underscored the urgent need for collective efforts to ensure the South China Sea remains free, open, and governed by international law.

With trillions of dollars in global trade flowing through the region each year, Rubio emphasized that preserving freedom of navigation and resisting unlawful maritime claims is a shared global responsibility.

The ministerial, titled “Reinforcing Cooperation to Achieve a Secure and Stable Maritime Domain,” brought together representatives from over 35 countries, including key partners such as Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Estonia, Greece, Romania and The Netherlands.

The wide-ranging discussions focused on strengthening maritime security, protecting international waterways, and enhancing collaboration to counter common threats at sea.

Secretary Rubio was clear in his message: China’s expansive and unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea — and the coercive tactics used to enforce them — undermine regional stability and the international rules-based order.

He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to upholding the rights enshrined in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, including freedom of navigation, overflight, and lawful commerce.

Participants also addressed a growing list of maritime security threats, from illegal fishing and trafficking to interference with undersea cables and critical infrastructure.

Rubio emphasized that no single nation can address these issues alone, and that strengthening coordination among like-minded countries is crucial to securing shared maritime interests.