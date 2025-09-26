215K evacuated as 'Opong' hits Bicol

Around 215,592 individuals were evacuated by the Coast Guard District Bicol (CGDBCL) as Severe Tropical Storm Opong battered the Bicol Region on Friday.

According to the CGDBCL, their Deployable Response Groups (DRGs) teams collaborated with other line agencies and LGUs within the Bicol Region to evacuate 215,592 individuals.

The CGDBCL has reported that approximately 3,126 passengers, 1,266 rolling cargoes, and 6 vessels were stranded, while 67 vessels and 34 motorbancas took shelter. In addition, personnel of the district assisted in hauling and repacking relief packs, containing essential food and supplies, to communities in need.

The CGDBCL has also deployed 483 personnel across different provinces in the Bicol Region to augment local units in conducting search and rescue operations, relief distribution, and other emergency response activities in response to the impacts of Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

The Coast Guard District Bicol urges everyone to stay informed through official channels and to lend support wherever possible.