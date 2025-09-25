Marcy denies acts of lasciviousness, rape accusations

Marikina City First District Representative Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro on Thursday denied the allegations of acts of lasciviousness and rape by sexual assault filed against him by two policewomen who previously served as his close-in security.

Teodoro said the accusations against him were "malicious and untrue."

"Ang kanilang mga alegasyon ay walang sapat na basehan at gawa-gawa lamang na ang intensyon ay sirain ang aking reputasyon," Teodoro said in a statement.

"Isa itong malinaw na politically motivated attack laban sa akin. May mga pwersang trumatrabaho para sirain ako. Sobra na ang ginagawang sunod-sunod na atake laban sa akin, nakakaawa na ko. Masyado na silang desperado," the lawmaker added.

Teodoro, former Marikina City mayor, said that he has not yet received the formal complaint, so he doesn't have full details or information about these allegations.

"Ang isang alegasyon lamang ay hindi maituturing na ebidensya," he said.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Circular No. 20 (2023), the complainants will undergo case build-up and legal evaluation to determine sufficiency of evidence before any preliminary investigation.

"Malinaw sa nakasaad na DOJ Circular, na dapat may legal evaluation at pagsusuri ng ebidensya bago magsagawa ng preliminary investigation, kaya maituturing ito na isang alegasyon pa lamang," Teodoro said.

"Nanawagan at umaasa ako sa isang impartial, transparent, at bukas na imbestigasyon upang maproteksyunan ko ang aking reputasyon at integridad dahil sunod-sunod na ang atake laban sa akin," the former mayor added.

According to the DOJ, the two police officers were previously assigned as Teodoro’s close-in security at different times.

One of the complainants alleged that during her assignment, the lawmaker committed acts of lasciviousness. The other complainant — who first served as the close-in security of his spouse and was later reassigned to him — accused the former mayor of committing rape by sexual assault and acts of lasciviousness.