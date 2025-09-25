Mandaluyong barangay officials told to brace for 'Opong'

Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos on Thursday reminded barangay officials to prepare for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Opong.

“We all know na parating po si Opong. Sa mga barangay captain, please, maging aware tayo. Maging listo, sabi nga ngayon ng PAGASA o ng ating national government,” Abalos said in her speech during the anti-dengue forum at the Mandaluyong College of Science and Technology Gymnasium.

“Maging listo, especially barangay captains, dahil hindi biro 'yung darating na bagyo. I know that you're all prepared. May mga barangay na medyo tumataas, andiyan naman 'yung inyong mga kapwa barangay na naka-preposition na, like what we did nung last bagyo,” the mayor added.

She also urged barangay officials to closely coordinate with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to prepare for the effects of the typhoon.

“Please coordinate with them, lalo na nitong up to tomorrow yata ang dating ng bagyo,” Abalos said.

“So asahan ko ang aking mga barangay captain na after the forum, please start preparing and be aware and makinig po tayo sa mga weather forecast,” the mayor added.

According to PAGASA, Severe Tropical Storm Opong, which covers more areas with tropical cyclone wind signals while moving west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea, is expected to bring heavy rainfall and severe winds over the affected areas.

The typhoon's eye was estimated at 440 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It is forecast to move west-northwestward at 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 135 km/h.

Opong is forecast to make landfall over the Bicol Region by Friday afternoon or evening, September 26, and cross Southern Luzon throughout Friday.