Town center with football field soon to rise in Marikina

A town center with a football field and spaces for commerce and leisure will soon rise in Marikina City.

The construction of the Marikina Town Center was announced by Mayor Marjorie Ann "Maan" Teodoro on Wednesday following her recent meeting with representatives from Federal Land, a major real estate developer in the country.

"Kasama sa development ang pagtatayo ng FIFA-certified football field, ang kauna-unahan sa Marikina na magsisilbing bagong tahanan ng sports training at kompetisyon para sa ating kabataan," Teodoro said.

"Magkakaroon rin dito ng commercial at leisure spaces na magbibigay ng mas maraming trabaho at oportunidad para sa mga lokal na negosyo," she added.

Additionally, the project also includes resilient land use, shared community spaces, and a tourism boost that will lead to a more active lifestyle, as well as the distinction of being a city considered a weekend destination.

"Ang Marikina Town Center ay bahagi ng patuloy na pag-unlad ng ating lungsod, isang sentro ng negosyo, hanapbuhay, at pasyalan, para sa patuloy na progreso ng lahat ng taga-Marikina," Teodoro said.