Solon urges DSWD review on youth 4Ps grants

Senator Risa Hontiveros is urging the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to review its cash grant program for youth beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), saying the payments are no longer sufficient to keep students in school.

During a Senate finance subcommittee hearing Wednesday, Hontiveros said that the annual 4Ps grant, which was worth P31,000 in 2019, has dropped in value to just P14,000 due to inflation.

“Many young students who should be studying in high school are already working and earning P4,500 to P6,000 monthly,” Hontiveros said. “Due to the hardships of life, young people would rather choose to work than stay in school.”

The senator asked DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian if the agency has a study on the current cash grants and if they are sufficient to prevent students from dropping out. She also asked for his recommendation on a new grant amount.

Gatchalian responded that the DSWD is already planning to revisit the 4Ps cash grants for youth because they are “no longer sufficient due to inflation.”