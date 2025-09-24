AFP flags fake accounts posing as Gen. Brawner

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday issued a public advisory warning against fake Facebook pages and social media accounts impersonating its Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner Jr.

In an official statement, the AFP said these unauthorized accounts use Gen. Brawner’s name, photos, and military rank to mislead the public and spread misinformation. The AFP clarified that these accounts are neither authorized by the General nor affiliated with the organization.

“We strongly urge everyone to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with or sharing content from unverified accounts,” the AFP said.

The public is advised to follow only the verified official social media platforms of the AFP and its Public Affairs Office for legitimate updates and announcements.

The AFP reminded netizens to report suspicious accounts and help prevent the spread of disinformation online.

It also reiterated its commitment to transparency and maintaining open communication with the public through its official channels.