P340,000 shabu seized from woman in Tanay buy-bust

More than P300,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized from a female drug pusher during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Tanay, Rizal, on Monday night.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Rachel, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sampaloc at about 8 p.m.

A police officer acting as a poseur-buyer purchased a sachet of suspected shabu from the suspect using marked money.

Confiscated from her were two sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 50 grams with a standard drug price of P340,000; P1,000 in buy-bust money; P500 in recovered buy-bust money; P300 in recovered cash; a silver OPPO cellphone (marked as AB-2); and a red pouch.

The drug evidence and the suspect were brought to the crime laboratory for proper examination.

The suspect is detained at the Tanay Municipal Police Station custodial facility while authorities prepare the case for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.