Over P300K illegal drugs seized

Authorities seized more than P300,000 worth of illegal drugs from a woman during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Tanay, Rizal, on Monday night.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Rachel, was arrested around 8 p.m. in Barangay Sampaloc.

A police officer acting as a buyer purchased a plastic sachet containing suspected shabu from the woman using marked money.

Police confiscated two sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 50 grams with an estimated street value of P340,000.

They also recovered buy-bust money, an Oppo cellphone and a red pouch.

The suspect is being held at the Tanay Municipal Police Station while authorities prepare a case against her for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.