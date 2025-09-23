SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

Over P300K illegal drugs seized

Over P300K illegal drugs seized
Published on

Authorities seized more than P300,000 worth of illegal drugs from a woman during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Tanay, Rizal, on Monday night.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Rachel, was arrested around 8 p.m. in Barangay Sampaloc.

A police officer acting as a buyer purchased a plastic sachet containing suspected shabu from the woman using marked money.

Police confiscated two sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 50 grams with an estimated street value of P340,000.

They also recovered buy-bust money, an Oppo cellphone and a red pouch.

The suspect is being held at the Tanay Municipal Police Station while authorities prepare a case against her for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Tanay Rizal drug bust
P340,000 shabu seized
alias Rachel arrested

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph