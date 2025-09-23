Crime rate in Eastern Metro Manila drops 3.87% in one week — EPD

Crime occurrence in the eastern part of Metro Manila dropped by 3.87 percent within one week, police said Tuesday.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) reported that from September 13 to 19, 2025, it recorded 14.22 crime incidents, a 3.87 percent decrease compared to the 18.09 cases logged from September 6 to 12 in the cities of Pasig, Marikina, Mandaluyong, and San Juan.

Authorities attributed the decline to intensified police operations, calling it proof of effective law enforcement.

The EPD also strengthened its campaign against wanted individuals, arresting 58 suspects that included one top most wanted person, three most wanted persons, and 54 others.

In its anti-drug drive, the EPD carried out 31 buy-bust operations leading to the arrest of 37 suspects. Seized in the operations were 158.26 grams of suspected shabu, 60 grams of kush or high-grade marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia with a total standard drug price of P1,166,236.

The police likewise conducted five anti-illegal gambling operations, apprehending nine suspects and confiscating P1,770 worth of bet money.

In addition, four loose firearms were seized, with four individuals arrested and two others voluntarily surrendering their weapons.