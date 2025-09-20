AGFO backs Marcos’ anti-corruption Drive, calls graft a threat to national security

The Association of General and Flag Officers (AGFO) has expressed support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s anti-corruption campaign.

This came after the President met with the AGFO members at Malacañan Palace on Friday, where the AGFO and other service associations presented formal manifestos of support commending President Marcos for his firm stance against corruption, particularly in relation to the alleged anomalies in flood control infrastructure projects.

“We view corruption not merely as a matter of graft, but as a direct and severe threat to national security,” the AGFO manifesto read.

“When funds intended to protect our communities from national calamities are siphoned off by greed, it does not only steal from public coffers; it directly endangers lives, destroys livelihoods, displaces families, and erodes public trust.”

The group praised the President’s recent directive to investigate and prosecute those involved in the controversial flood control projects, describing it as a "necessary and commendable step to safeguarding our citizens.”

AGFO pledged continued support to the Marcos administration, stating that it “remains a dependable partner of our Commander-in-Chief in his efforts to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability in public service.”

Other organizations that expressed similar support include the National ROTC Alumni Association, the PNP Academy Alumni Association, and the Confederation of National Unified Service Association.

Joining the President during the meeting were Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., and AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr.

Marcos thanked the military officials for their support and emphasized the importance of eliminating corruption not just for good governance, but also as a critical step toward ensuring national stability and public trust.