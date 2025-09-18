Traffic enforcer stabbed in Parañaque road altercation

A traffic enforcer was stabbed during a road altercation in Parañaque City on Thursday morning, the Philippine National Police–Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported.

The incident occurred in front of Parañaque National High School–Main, along Dr. A. Santos Avenue in Barangay San Dionisio, when the enforcer flagged down a jeepney for illegal loading and unloading.

Instead of complying, the 65-year-old jeepney driver allegedly attempted to run over the enforcer. He then stepped out of his vehicle and stabbed the officer once in the left abdomen with a kitchen knife.

Kris Harvey Salvador Agpaoa of the PNP-AVSEGROUP, who was passing by on his way to duty, intervened. He disarmed the assailant, seized the weapon, and placed him under arrest.

Recovered from the suspect was an eight-inch kitchen knife. He is now under the custody of the Parañaque City Police Station and faces charges of frustrated homicide.

The victim was rushed to Ospital ng Parañaque I, where he remains under observation.