MPD drug enforcement unit faces more trouble

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) announced Thursday that the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office has referred a drug case filed by the Manila Police District (MPD) against two men for “further investigation,” a move that could spell more trouble for the officers involved.

“This means they were freed because of a lack of evidence,” said Napolcom vice chairperson Atty. Rafael Calinisan after one of the men, Nicole Owen Sollesa, appeared before the agency to support claims that their arrests were illegal.

Initial reports disclosed that Sollesa and his friend, Chester Dumaran, a fellow Grab delivery rider, were allegedly arrested by armed men in civilian clothes while at a milk tea shop in Manila on 9 September.

Sollesa said the men, who were later identified as MPD Drug Enforcement Unit operatives, separated the two and drove them around while beating and threatening them. He claimed they took his cellphone and P10,000 in cash. Sollesa said his motorcycle was also taken.

Dumaran, who first sought help from Napolcom, said he and Sollesa were detained from 3 p.m. until nearly 1 a.m. the following day. He managed to escape and claims the officers took P9,000 from his GCash account.