Moto taxi commits to UN road safety agenda

Motorcycle taxi firm MOVE IT has signed a United Nations Statement of Commitment on Road Safety recently, pledging to advance safety standards through a "Driver-Led, Tech-Reinforced" approach.

Wayne Jacinto, general manager for MOVE IT, highlighted the company's two-pronged safety program during a meeting with UN special envoy for road safety Jean Todt and UN resident coordinator to the Philippines Arnaud Peral.

"The protection we promise riders and passengers is engineered into both the people on the road and the systems that back them," Jacinto said.

He explained that the company's "Pasado Bago Pasada" program includes skills assessments, background checks, vehicle evaluations, and continuous training for drivers. This is reinforced by technology, including overspeeding alerts, fatigue nudges, and real-time trip monitoring.

By signing the commitment, MOVE IT and other stakeholders pledged to pursue evidence-based safety standards, provide quality gear, and promote a safety-first mindset. The commitment also calls for supporting regulatory measures to protect transport and delivery workers.

Meantime, Grab Philippines chief commercial officer EJ Dela Vega, who also attended the event, said road safety has been a priority for the company since its inception.

"Road safety was the genesis of our platform more than a decade ago, and that same discipline guides Grab Deliveries today," Dela Vega said. He added that Grab provides partners with continuous road safety training, in-app prompts, skills assessments, and routing technologies to ensure safe trips and deliveries.

Dela Vega said Grab will continue to work with the government, other companies, and global advocates to champion road safety.