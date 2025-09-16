Topacio files erratum on OMB complaint vs ‘Boying’

A lawyer has filed a correction with the Office of the Ombudsman to fix a year-long error in a complaint against Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Jaime Santiago and several others.

Atty. Ferdinand S. Topacio said in a manifestation dated Tuesday that the detention and transfer dates of two individuals, Katherine Cassandra Li Ong and Shiela Leal Guo, were incorrectly listed as 2025 in the original complaint.

The correct dates were 23 August and 26 August 2024. The original complaint was submitted on Monday.