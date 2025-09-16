Pampanga eyes construction of community college

The Provincial Government is eyeing the creation of the Pampanga Community College that would provide collegiate education to the growing number of graduating senior high school students in the province.

According to Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, the Pampanga Community College will provide schooling to senior high school students who do not have the capacity to continue with their collegiate education due to financial constraints.

She added that in order to make the community college a realization, the Provincial Government needs to collaborate with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

During a meeting with the officials of CHED and TESDA at the Capitol Building on September 15, 2025, the governor cited that the aim of the community college is to encourage displaced senior high school students and ALS passers to complete a course that would provide them skills for employment within two years.

DepEd Region 3 Director Ronnie Mallari said that the community college aims to provide tech-vocational courses that are practical and are in high demand in the local and international market. This would include airconditioning and refrigeration, Housekeeping, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Caregiving, Automotive, Barista Training, and other labor and skilled work programs.

Aside from this, the Provincial Government plans to open the ladderized four-year program that would pave the way for students to finish high degrees of education while they are working or earning money.

The facility will be constructed at the former San Roque Rehabilitation Center in Mexico, Pampanga as a temporary campus, while the permanent campus will be constructed in Lubao.