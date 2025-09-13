BDO tapped as SSS Balanced Fund trustee

BDO Unibank Inc. has been named trustee for the Social Security System’s (SSS) Balanced Fund mandate, strengthening its role as a steward of institutional funds that secure the future of millions of Filipino workers and retirees.

SSS president and CEO Robert Joseph Montes de Claro described the partnership as both strategic and symbolic.

“We are friends by choice and partners by destiny,” De Claro said, quoting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to capture the spirit of the agreement.

Biggest bank in the Philippines

“It is always an honor to work with the biggest bank in the Philippines. Entrusting this fund to BDO reflects our confidence in their capability to grow and safeguard our members’ contributions. BDO’s proven track record and commitment to responsible fund stewardship will help us enhance the benefits we provide to millions of Filipinos.”

The Balanced Fund mandate affirms BDO’s credibility, expertise, and leadership in institutional fund management, according to the bank.

“This is an important mandate for us. It is a responsibility to help secure the future of Filipino retirees,” BDO President and CEO Nestor Tan said.

“BDO is committed to managing this fund with prudence, transparency, and integrity.”

Decades of fund management experience

BDO brings decades of fund management experience and a history of working with government institutions. The partnership highlights the lender’s capacity to provide customized investment strategies, advanced digital platforms, and dedicated account teams designed to deliver consistent performance.

Both institutions said the collaboration underscores their shared mission of ensuring financial sustainability in social protection systems, with the goal of securing pension adequacy, financial stability, and inclusive growth for the country.