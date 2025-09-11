PDEA Nueva Ecija busts drug den, arrests four

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija — Four suspects were arrested after the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Nueva Ecija Provincial Office conducted an operation at a drug den in Barangay Camp Tinio on September 11, 2025.

According to PDEA, the operation led to the confiscation of methamphetamine hydrochloride worth approximately ₱95,200.00.

The PDEA team leader identified the arrested suspects as: alias DAGUL, male, 39 years old; alias LEX, male, 45 years old; alias ROME, male, 45 years old; and alias ATO, male, 59 years old.

Operating teams recovered about 14 grams of shabu valued at ₱95,200.00, assorted drug paraphernalia, and marked money used by the undercover agent.

The operation was a collaborative effort between the PDEA Nueva Ecija Provincial Office and the Nueva Ecija PPO Drug Enforcement Unit.

Charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the arrested suspects. Sale of dangerous drugs (Section 5) and maintenance of a drug den (Section 6) carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from ₱500,000.00 to ₱10 million.