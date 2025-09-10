Man hurt in Rizal shooting

A manhunt is underway for two unidentified suspects involved in the shooting of a 42-year-old man in Rodriguez, Rizal on Tuesday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as alias Arnel, a resident of Barangay San Isidro, in this town.

Based on the investigation, the victim was riding a motorcycle heading towards Phase 1K2, Kasiglahan Village, when the suspects onboard a motorcycle suddenly appeared.

For an unidentified reason, the suspects fired several shots at the victim using an unknown caliber of firearm, hitting different parts of his body.

After the incident, the suspects fled towards the direction of Phase 1k2 Kasiglahan Village, Barangay San Jose, on board their motorcycle.

The victim was rushed to a nearby clinic for medical treatment and is now under observation.

The suspects will be charged for frustrated murder.