Eye Mo unveils fresh new packaging, same trusted formula

Eye Mo, the trusted eye care brand for generations of Filipino families, has unveiled a refreshed packaging design while assuring consumers that its reliable formula remains the same.

The new look was revealed during a launch event in Manila, showcasing a modern, nature-inspired, and globally unified design that reflects both the brand’s heritage and its forward vision.

“This isn’t just a new box. It’s about a promise that began 80 years ago and continues today,” said Weitarsa Hendarto, Director of PT Combiphar. He emphasized that the redesign enhances brand clarity without compromising integrity, aligning Eye Mo’s identity across international markets.

“From the Philippines to Indonesia, Mexico to Singapore, this new design across countries speaks one language: fresh, modern, same quality, and consistency,” Hendarto added.

The packaging features water droplet visuals and bold color accents inspired by nature. “These hues are inspired by nature’s freshness, unveiling a new refreshing look with the same effective formula,” Hendarto said.

The event also featured Miss Earth 2017 and licensed physicist Karen Ibasco, who drew parallels between Eye Mo’s transformation and her own personal journey. “Transformation isn’t about losing your identity — it’s about enhancing it so you can shine even brighter,” she said.

Eye Mo Philippines Senior Marketing Manager Earl Jayona highlighted that the brand’s refreshed look is a gesture of gratitude to loyal consumers. “This new look is our way of saying thank you — for more than eight decades of trust,” he said. “The refreshed packaging also serves as a tribute to the generations of loyal consumers who have relied on Eye Mo since the 1940s — with a fresh new look, same formula.”

The launch event featured archival photos, consumer stories, and milestones from Eye Mo’s participation in national health campaigns. Executives closed the event by underscoring a unified vision. “Today, we don’t just unwrap packaging. We unwrap a new chapter of Eye Mo, with a fresh and modern look,” Jayona said.