'Hearts on Ice,' 'Mga Lihim ni Urduja' to stream on Viu Phl

Two of GMA Network’s groundbreaking programs, Hearts on Ice and Mga Lihim ni Urduja, will stream on Viu Philippines beginning 15 September.

The collaboration between GMA Network and Viu Philippines continues to bring more Kapuso favorites to audiences looking for their next binge-watch.

Sparkle actress Ashley Ortega, who was featured in the suspense drama and Viu chart-topper Widows’ Web, gives an outstanding performance in Hearts on Ice, the country’s first-ever figure skating drama. She plays Ponggay, a girl who aspires to fulfill her mother’s broken dreams of becoming a champion figure skater despite her leg impairment. The drama also stars multi-talented actor Xian Lim as Enzo, and Shuvee Etrata plays Kring-Kring, Ponggay’s best friend.

The drama series also features a star-studded cast with Amy Austria, Tonton Gutierrez, Rita Avila, Lito Pimentel, Ina Feleo, Cheska Inigo. Viewers can also look forward to more excitement and inspiration via performances from Miss Philippines 2020 Roxie Smith, Kim Perez, Skye Chua.

Another must-watch GMA program on Viu Philippines is Mga Lihim ni Urduja, the groundbreaking drama series starring Kylie Padilla as Gem, Global Endorser Gabbi Garcia as Crystal, and Sanya Lopez as Hara Urduja.

Set in the pre-colonial and modern worlds of the Philippines, Mga Lihim ni Urduja is about a special law enforcement operation that teams career-driven rookie cop Gem with jewelry designer Crystal. Together, they try to recover priceless heritage jewelry believed to have been used as magical amulets by the legendary Hara Urduja.

The series features captivating performances from Kylie, Gabbi, and Sanya. Gabbi also showcased her talent in the GMA Network Viu original movie Slay, while Sanya charmed audiences in the well-loved GMA series First Yaya and its sequel First Lady, both of which are also available on Viu.

Also part of the cast are Zoren Legaspi, Winwyn Marquez, Michelle Dee, Rochelle Pangilinan, Kristoffer Martin, Arra San Agustin, Jeric Gonzales, Pancho Magno and Vin Abrenica.

Besides these latest drama series, other GMA programs available on Viu include Encantadia, Widows’ Web, Legal Wives, Artikulo 247, I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, The Gift and Onanay.