Estrada denies flood control mess link

Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Tuesday, 9 September, denied involvement in the anomalous flood control projects after a former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official tagged him alongside Senator Joel Villanueva.

During the House of Representatives Infra-Committee hearing, former DPWH Bulacan Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez named Estrada and Villanueva as among the senators allegedly involved in the flood control mess.

"I categorically and vehemently deny the claims made by Brice Hernandez. I challenge him. Let us take a lie detector test before the public para malaman ng lahat kung sino ang nagsasabi ng totoo (so we would know who's telling the truth)," Estrada said.

"Talk is cheap — handa akong patunayan na pawang mga kasinungalingan ang sinasabi nya tungkol sa akin (I am prepared to prove all the lies he has been saying about me)," he added.

Hernandez alleged that Estrada laid down P355 million in 2025 for some projects in Bulacan.

He also accused Estrada and Villanueva of receiving "commitments" equal to about 30 percent of the project cost for some floodgates and pumping stations in Bulacan.