Shootout with police kill New Zealand fugitive dad

PIOPIO (AFP) — A New Zealand father who spent nearly four years on the run with his children was killed in a police shootout on Monday, authorities said.

Tom Phillips, who absconded with his three children in December 2021 after a row with his former partner, was shot dead in the rolling hill country of the North Island’s Waikato region.

Phillips’ case captivated the country, particularly in the Waikato area and the town of Marokopa where he was suspected of hiding.

The family eluded capture despite several sightings, including CCTV apparently showing Phillips and a child breaking into a store last month.

But on Monday, police said Phillips had been killed after shooting an officer in the head and shoulder with a high-powered rifle after police were called to a potential burglary.

The officer who was shot was airlifted to hospital and was undergoing surgery, New Zealand Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers said.

Rogers described the wound as “survivable,” but critical.

Images of the scene taken by the Waikato Times show Phillips in the middle of the road, with a rifle in a ditch meters away.

Several bullet holes can be seen in the police vehicles.

One of Phillips’ children was with him during Monday’s shooting and was taken into custody.

The other two siblings were found at about 4.30 p.m. after a full day’s search at a remote campsite in the bush.

“To know the children are safe, and now receiving care after nearly four years, is an absolute relief,” Rogers said.

All three children, believed to be 9, 10 and 12, were unhurt.

Rogers said they were found on their own and it was unclear if they had been told about their father’s death.

About 50 police officers, some of them armed, were involved in the search.