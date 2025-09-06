Bontoc forms community first responders group

BONTOC, Mountain Province — Recognizing that the first people to respond in emergencies are often the ones already on the ground, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Bontoc is teaming up with local leaders to empower residents as frontline responders during disasters.

On 4-5 September, the BFP held a two-day training to equip the newly formed Community Fire Auxiliary Group (CFAG) with basic firefighting techniques and emergency first aid skills. The goal? To bridge the crucial gap before professional responders arrive.

“These volunteers will be our eyes, ears, and hands on the ground,” said Bontoc Fire Station officials. “In emergencies, every second counts. Having trained residents nearby can save lives and reduce damage.”

The CFAG program is designed to prepare local volunteers to take immediate action during fires, medical emergencies and other disasters, especially in remote areas where help can take time to arrive.

The training also reflects a growing shift toward community-driven public safety — where preparedness starts at the barangay level. The program was made possible through the joint support of the Bontoc Municipal Government and the Barangay LGU of Bontoc Ili, showing a shared commitment to build a safer, more self-reliant community.

With this move, Bontoc is taking a proactive step toward disaster resilience — empowering everyday citizens to be heroes in their own neighborhoods.