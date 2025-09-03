Southern cities’ most wanted persons finally fall

Four individuals on the most wanted lists in Las Piñas, Muntinlupa and Taguig were arrested in separate police operations on Monday.

In Las Piñas, authorities arrested two suspects. The second most wanted person in the city, identified by the alias “Daddy Kulot,” was taken into custody in Barangay CAA. The 53-year-old man faces warrants for rape, sexual assault and acts of lasciviousness. He also has a separate theft case.

Later that day, police arrested an alias “Nono” in Barangay Daniel Fajardo — listed as seventh on the city’s most wanted list and was sought for acts of lasciviousness related to the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

In Muntinlupa, a certain alias “Reymark,” a 23-year-old man ranked as the eighth most wanted at the station level, was arrested at his home on Blazon Road. He was wanted for a violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, in Taguig, police arrested alias “Nathaniel,” who was ranked third on the city’s most wanted list. He was taken into custody at his home in Barangay Wawa and was wanted for statutory rape.