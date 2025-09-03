Most Filipinos say quality of life unchanged — SWS

Amid low inflation and persisting economic headwinds, coupled with major natural calamities such as massive flooding affecting most Filipinos, the latest survey from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) revealed that the majority of citizens feel their quality of life remains the same.

According to the results of the Second Quarter 2025 Social Weather Survey, conducted from June 25 to 29 and covering 1,200 respondents, 42 percent said their quality of life was unchanged compared to a year ago.

Meanwhile, 35 percent of Filipino adults (“gainers”) said their quality of life was better than twelve months prior, while 23 percent (“losers”) reported that their lives had gotten worse.

The survey has a margin of error of ±3% for national percentages and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Earlier, the Department of Finance noted that the 0.9 percent inflation rate in July 2025—the lowest in six years—provided significant relief to the poorest families, largely due to the continued drop in food prices, particularly rice.

The year-to-date inflation rate averaged 1.7 percent, below the government’s target range of 2.0% to 4.0% for the year, reflecting sustained price stability across major commodity groups.