Hontiveros pushes specialty hospital for senior citizens

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday pushed for the creation of a specialty hospital for senior citizens to ensure that they receive quality and age-appropriate healthcare.

Hontiveros filed the Philippine Geriatric Center (PGC) Act or Senate Bill No. 1302, which seeks to upgrade the National Center for Geriatric Health in San Miguel, Manila, into a tertiary specialty hospital for the elderly.

"It would be a great relief for our grandparents to have a specialized hospital that will focus on their health. Our seniors need specialized care that is often not accessible to them because of the lack of capacity and facilities in health centers and public hospitals," the senator said.

Once established, the PGC will promote medical services to the elderly and scientific research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care, rehabilitation, and relief of diseases of seniors.

"We will also ensure that all seniors across the country have access to the specialized care they need through the establishment of regional geriatric centers," she added.

Hontiveros said the bill also seeks to provide scholarships, incentives, and continuing professional development for healthcare workers specializing in geriatrics.

She added that the PCG would also serve as a solution in filling the shortage of doctors, nurses, social workers, barangay health workers, and other medical personnel in caring for the health of the elderly.

Hontiveros also filed two other bills for the benefit of senior citizens that seek to provide them with a P1,500 monthly social pension and free medicines, vitamins, and supplements.