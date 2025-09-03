3 drug suspects nabbed in Pasig buy-bust

Three drug suspects were arrested and more than P144,000 worth of suspected shabu were seized from them during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City on Tuesday night.

Operatives from the Eastern Police District's (EPD) drug enforcement unit executed the operations at around 8:40 p.m, leading to the arrest of three suspects identified as alias Arwin, 43, and ranked number 5 in the regional high-value individual drug list; alias Julio, 34, ranked number 9 in the same high-value individual list; and alias Karlo, 37, a resident of Urbano Avenue, Barangay Pinagbuhatan.

Seized during the operation were four heat-sealed plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected as shabu weighing approximately 21.30 grams, with a standard drug price of P144,840, including seven one thousand peso bills used as buy-bust money recovered from the suspects during the operations.

The arrested suspects were brought to the District Drug Enforcement Unit Office for documentation and processing while recovered evidence was turned over to the PNP Forensic Unit, together with the suspects who will be subjected for a medical examination prior their transfer to the EPD custodial facility.

Charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared to be filed at the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office.