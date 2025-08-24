Poll body junks election protest vs Laoag mayor

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Second Division has dismissed an election protest filed by former Laoag City Mayor Michael Keon against incumbent Mayor James Bryan Alcid, according to a document obtained by DAILY TRIBUNE.

The 11-page order, dated 19 August, ruled that Keon’s petition was “insufficient in form and content.” It was signed by presiding commissioner Rey E. Bulay and commissioners Nelson J. Celis and Noli R. Pipo.

Keon — who ran as an independent candidate — had earlier accused Alcid and his supporters of massive vote buying, voter intimidation and misuse of government resources during the 12 May 2025 elections.

However, the Comelec Second Division found that the protest failed to meet the detailed legal requirements under Section 7(g), Rule 6 of Comelec Resolution No. 8804.

Although Keon contested 94 clustered precincts, he only submitted two affidavits to support his claims.

The commission also expunged 10 of the 23 additional affidavits that were submitted after the deadline in June, calling it an “improper remedy” and a clear attempt to amend the case beyond the filing period.

“Failing to forward a detailed specification of the acts or omissions complained of makes the protest insufficient in form and substance, warranting its summary dismissal,” the order stated, citing Supreme Court jurisprudence.

Despite the dismissal, Comelec referred the matter to its Law Department to investigate the alleged election offenses involving Alcid, his supporters and certain barangay officials.

The ruling upholds Alcid’s victory and solidifies his position as the sitting mayor of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.