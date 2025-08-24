Go pushes bill for post-harvest facilities to aid farmers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has filed a measure seeking to provide post-harvest facilities to farmers in a bid to improve agricultural productivity and ensure food security.

“Suportahan natin ang ating magsasaka, kasama na rito ang pagbibigay ng post-harvest facilities para mapaganda ang kalidad ng kanilang ani. Makakatulong ito hindi lamang mapataas ang kabuhayan ng ating magsasaka, kung hindi maitaguyod ang seguridad sa pagkain,” Go said.

Senate Bill No. 680, or the proposed Post-Harvest Facilities Support Act of 2025, mandates the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in consultation with the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), and farmer cooperatives, to construct warehouses and rice mills in every rice-producing municipality in the country.

Under the proposal, each district with at least one rice-producing municipality would be allocated at least one warehouse and one rice mill. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in coordination with DA, DAR, and farmer cooperatives, would provide the necessary equipment and machinery to operate the facilities.

“Alam naman natin na ang ating mga magsasaka ay nahaharap sa mga matitinding pagsubok dahil sa kawalan ng sapat na pasilidad at mga gamit, na nagreresulta sa pagkawala ng kita at pagbaba ng kalidad ng kanilang ani, kaya malaking tulong itong panukala, kung maisasabatas ito,” Go stressed.

Local government units would be tasked to operate the warehouses and rice mills once established.

Go emphasized that the measure is consistent with his long-standing advocacy to support farmers and strengthen national food security.

“Dapat pagbutihin natin ang mga programa at serbisyo para sa ating mga kababayang Pilipino lalo na ang ating mga magsasaka. Wala tayong kakainin kung wala sila,” said Go, who is also known as “Mr. Malasakit.”

The senator also highlighted his track record in agricultural legislation, citing his co-authorship of Republic Act No. 11901 or the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022, as well as RA 11953 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act.

In the 20th Congress, Go has likewise filed Senate Bill No. 681, which seeks to provide fertilizer subsidies, and Senate Bill No. 673, which pushes for comprehensive crop insurance coverage for small farmers.

“Magtulungan at magmalasakit tayo sa isa’t isa lalo na sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan na isang kahig isang tuka. Importante na happy ang ating mga magsasaka. Sikapin nating walang magutom na Pilipino at walang maiiwan sa ating pagbangon,” Go concluded.