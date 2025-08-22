MORALLY, VARATTI conquer Prince, King’s Gold Cups

MORALLY remained unscathed while VARATTI submitted an impressive performance to conquer the Metro Manila Turf Club Inc. (MMTCI) races at the MetroTurf Racecourse in Malvar, Batangas over the weekend.

Ridden by star jockey Mark Alvarez, MORALLY pulled away in the 13’21’22 26 mark to clock one minute and 23 seconds en route to ruling the second leg of the Prince Cup while VARATTI, helmed by jockey Mark Zarate, also submitted the same timing to dominate the King’s Gold Cup that was witnessed by a huge crowd composed of horseracing aficionados.

The championship series, which coincided with the celebration of the Dr. Ramon D. Bagatsing Memorial Festival of 17 races, was a massive success as it posted gross sales of more than P72 million — the biggest earnings in all stakes races for this year.

James Richardson, the chief executive officer of Thoroughbid, the biggest thoroughbred auction house in the United Kingdom, was also in attendance and pledged to bring European racing technology to the country.

He also made a commitment to host an annual auction sale of European horses in the country so that local racehorse owners would be able to improve the quality of their thoroughbred racehorse bloodstocks.

MMTCI president and chief executive officer Atty. Narciso Morales said he will collaborate with Richardson and Philippine Racing Commission chairman Reli de Leon in exploring the possibilities of introducing Quarter Horses soon.

“This is a new development in our sport of horseracing that will bring more appeal and excitement to the general public,” Morales said, referring to the concept that features the match-up of two thoroughbreds in a new racing genre branded as Red and White races.

He added that having Red and White match-up races and international-caliber stake races will bring in more tourist and foreign horseracing aficionados.