Online ATM card seller nabbed in Marikina

A 41-year-old man was arrested by operatives of the Cyber Financial Crime Unit for the illegal online sale of financial accounts through automated teller machine cards in an entrapment operation in Barangay Malanday, Marikina City, on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Meng, is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 12010 or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act of 2024, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 10175, otherwise known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Brigadier General Bernard Yang, acting director of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group, commended the operatives for the successful operation.

He also urged the public to be vigilant and join the PNP in the fight against cybercrime.

“The PNP ACG is committed to protecting the public from financial fraud and ensuring the integrity of our financial systems," he said.