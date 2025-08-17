‘Pedo’ pastor barred from leaving Phl

The American pastor and founder of a Pampanga-based child care facility who was allegedly abusing children has been placed on the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) watchlist and cannot leave the country, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Sunday.

In a statement, the agency said that the BI has issued a commitment order on 15 August to transfer the suspect — identified as Pastor Jeremy Keith Ferguson, the founder and director of the New Life Baptist Church of Mexico, Pampanga Inc. — to its Bicutan Warden Facility in Taguig City, ensuring his attendance at all court hearings.

“So, this means that we are sure he will be here in the Philippines to face what he needs to face for the abuses he committed,” said DSWD Standards Bureau director Megan Manahan.

To recall, the DSWD issued a cease and desist order against the 48-year-old pastor on 13 August after an inspection revealed alleged physical, verbal and psychological abuse against the minors in his care.

The facility was also found to be non-compliant with child protection standards.

Orders were served by the DSWD Field Office 3, assisted by the Pampanga Police Office’s Women and Children’s Protection Desk, leading to Ferguson’s arrest on the same day.

Ferguson is charged with two counts of violating the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act. Although the charges are bailable, he will not be released due to his immigration case.

“He is bailable, but because he also has an immigration charge, he cannot be set free,” Manahan said.

The children, who disclosed the alleged abuses during a spot inspection on 12 August have been under the protective custody of the Field Office 3 since 13 August. They are receiving psychosocial support from the department’s social workers.