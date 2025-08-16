Isabela student beneficiaries receive P3.95M grant

Over 900 student beneficiaries of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)'s Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) in Isabela received their wages amounting to P3.95 million.

Each of the 911 students from various municipalities in Isabela received a stipend ranging from P4,000 to P4,300, representing DOLE's 40 percent share of the total salary, with the amount varying based on the classification of their municipality.

Most of the student beneficiaries have wrapped up a 20-day office-related work, with some rendering clerical and enumerator duties in their respective local government units (LGUs).

Participating LGUs included towns of Ramon, San Mateo, Mallig, Quezon, Roxas, San Guillermo, San Agustin, Jones, Echague, Reina Mercedes, Benito Soliven, San Isidro, Cabagan, San Manuel, Divilacan, and the City of Cauayan.

According to Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, SPES helps students and out-of-school youth from poor families to enhance their education while gaining work experience.

Laguesma, citing DOLE records, said several SPES beneficiaries have already become professionals, such as engineers, accountants, and office executives, among others.

This aligns with the Marcos administration's initiative to enhance the employment participation of the youth through internships, scholarships, and job opportunities.

Under the fiscal year 2025 National Expenditure Program, DOLE SPES has been allotted P828.9 million, as confirmed by the Department of Budget and Management.

In 2024, SPES provided technical and core/soft skills to 172,751 Filipino youth.