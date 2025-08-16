Comelec warns vs 'fake' voter registration fee

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) warned the public against a post making the rounds on social media, which falsely states that money will be charged to those who seek to register as voters.

In an advisory, the poll body denied that it now charges a P3,000 fee for each voter registration, as claimed by a fake social media announcement.

The poll body stressed that the Facebook post spreading online about charging those who seek to register "is not true" and the announcement "did not come from the office of the Comelec."

"Registering as a voter is a right guaranteed by our Constitution to qualified Filipinos, and no fee of any kind is required for it," Comelec said.

"Likewise, Comelec offices will not charge any registration fee," it added.

The poll body also reiterated that the same misleading content was not posted in its official and verified social media channels on any platform.

It also urged the public not to click or share any post or link from a certain "Comelec Ph" Facebook page.