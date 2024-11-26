Filipino priest named Mariana bishop

A Filipino bishop was named by Pope Francis as the new bishop of Chalan Kanoa in the Northern Mariana Islands.

Bishop-elect Romeo Convocar will succeed Ryan Jimenez, who has served as archbishop of Agaña, in Guam since August.

Currently vicar general of the Archdiocese of Agaña, Convocar also served as the archdiocese’s apostolic administrator for about a year while awaiting the appointment of a new archbishop.

He will be the third bishop of Chalan Kanoa, which was established as a diocese in 1984.

The appointment was announced in Chalan Kanoa by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle on Monday (Philippine time), pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

Born in Iloilo, Philippines, Convocar completed his philosophy studies at St. Joseph Seminary in Dumaguete City and his theological studies at St. Joseph Regional Seminary in Iloilo City.

Ordained a priest in 1996, he was initially incardinated in the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines.

Convocar served in various roles, including as chaplain to the Central Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Cavite Naval Base.

In 2016, Convocar moved to Guam, where he was incardinated in the Archdiocese of Agaña where he held several key positions, including rector of the Archdiocesan Seminary and rector of Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basili.