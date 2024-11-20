BATTLE FOR MOMENTUM: Cignal, Chery Tiggo shoot for win No. 2

Games today:

(FilOil EcoOil Centre)

4 p.m. — Cignal vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. — Capital1 vs Choco Mucho

Cignal and Chery Tiggo target a second straight win and a share of the lead in the battle of unbeaten powerhouse squads in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference today at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Well-rested and coming off opening-day victories, the HD Spikers and Crossovers shoot to join PLDT and Akari on top of the leaderboard when they cross paths in the curtain-raiser at 4 p.m. while Capital1 and Choco Mucho are set to collide at 6:30 p.m.

Cignal remains one of the title favorites, and its vaunted system is doing wonders despite a depleted roster following the departure of key veterans during the offseason.

In fact, the HD Spikers barely felt the effects of the exodus when they mauled Farm Fresh, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21, last Saturday in Antipolo for a perfect start of the season.

Ces Molina and Jov Fernandez, who shone in a starting role to fill the spot left by Jovelyn Gonzaga when she transferred to ZUS Coffee, provided Cignal’s 1-2 punch on offense while middle blockers Rose Doria and Riri Meneses and playmaker Gel Cayuna backed them up with solid performances.

HD Spikers head coach Shaq delos Santos expects a tougher time this time against a rival laden with experienced talents albeit just like them lost several vital cogs after last season.

“Number one, our mindset is to win. It’s more on preparation. They’re also coming off a win and knowing their team they have a lot of senior players,” he said.

“Experience-wise they have that. Right now, we have to focus on what our team will do. We have to be consistent with how we play our game,” Delos Santos added.

While Cignal had a cakewalk start in its bid to win a breakthrough crown, the 2021 Open Conference winner survived an early litmus test.

Ara Galang displayed vintage form to rescue Chery Tiggo from the jaws of defeat with a 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 15-11, triumph over a young and promising Solar Spikers side.

The Crossovers have adapted to new head coach Norman Miguel’s system, but the mentor admits that his wards still have a lot to improve on.

“On the technical skills, we still have lapses to address in passing, and our service errors,” he said.

“But what is important for me coming to the second game against Cignal is to pay close attention to the health and fitness of our players. We want to prioritize that,” added Miguel as he underscored the need to keep his pieces in tip-top shape for the six-month tournament.

The Flying Titans, on the other hand, seek back-to-back wins following their 27-29, 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12, escape over Galeries Tower last week.

Choco Mucho is in a three-way logjam with a 1-1 slate tied with ZUS Coffee and Petro Gazz.

Kat Tolentino, who dropped 27 points last game, Sisi Rondina, Cherry Nunag and rising middle blocker Lorraine Pecana lead the Flying Titans’ charge against a Capital1 side looking to barge into the win column.

Second overall draft pick Leila Cruz, who posted a PVL career-high 20 points in a losing cause last game, Patty Orendain, Heather Guino-o and skipper Jorelle Singh will try to pull off an upset for the Solar Spikers.