Chery on top: Brand records 82 percent May sales growth

The May performance also lifted Chery’s year-to-date tally to 762 units from January to May. That total was up 55.5 percent from the same five-month period in 2025.

“These results reflect the growing trust and confidence that Filipino consumers place in the Chery brand,” Franz Decloedt, brand head of Chery Auto Philippines, said.

He added that many motorists now look more closely at what a vehicle can offer in daily use, especially as more buyers consider electrified options.

Decloedt also pointed to Chery’s mix of value, technology and comfort as part of the brand’s pitch to Filipino customers. He noted that the company plans to keep offering vehicles that fit changing needs in the local market.

“Today’s motorists are more discerning than ever and are increasingly embracing electrified mobility solutions that deliver tangible everyday benefits. As more customers experience the value, innovation, and ownership journey that Chery offers, we remain committed to providing vehicle offerings that are intelligent, comfortable, and relevant to their evolving needs. This commitment continues to drive our mission of helping more Filipinos enjoy every journey with confidence and peace of mind.” Decloedt said.

UAAGI deputy director Joshua Sytin also tied the sales growth to shifts in buyer priorities.

Sytin noted that customers now pay closer attention to efficiency, safety, practicality and long-term support. He also cited the backing of the UAAGI Auto Group, which has two decades of experience in the automotive business.

“The market continues to present significant opportunities for brands that understand the evolving priorities of today’s motorists,” Sytin said.

He added that Chery’s performance showed demand for vehicles suited to Filipino families, as well as confidence in the group’s dealer and aftersales network.

Chery’s May sales came after it participated in the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show, where the brand put more focus on electrified mobility.

At the show, Chery opened its Super Hybrid Hub and unveiled the all-new Chery QEV. It also displayed the Tiggo rEV, Tiggo Cross, Tiggo Touring and the seven-seater Tiggo Grand Tour.

The Tiggo Cross was also offered with exclusive pricing during the motor show.

The brand’s current lineup gives Chery a wider spread of choices for buyers looking at crossovers, hybrid options and seven-seater vehicles.

That range has helped the company compete in a crowded market where value remains a strong selling point, but after-sales support has become just as important.

Chery Auto Philippines expects to sustain its momentum in the coming months as it continues to expand its presence in the country.

The company is banking on UAAGI’s support network, parts availability and service experience as it works to reach more buyers.

It also plans to keep introducing vehicles aimed at customers who want practical daily transport with added technology and lower fuel use.