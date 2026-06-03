Ex-Super Spikers find new homes

The duo complements the Foxies’ firepower with their defensive prowess, proven during the Super Spikers’ runner-up run in the All-Filipino Conference.

They are expected to bring their wealth of experience to the young club, hoping to reach greater heights after a breakthrough semifinals appearance in the season-ending all-local tournament.

Duremdes joins a loaded defense specialist position with Bia General, Joan Monares and Maicah Laroza.

Doria-Aquino, a two-time Conference Best Middle Blocker, deepens Farm Fresh’s frontline rotation alongside Riri Meneses, Lorene Toring, Rizza Cruz, Des Clemente-De Guzman, Remy Palma and Imee Hernandez.

Former Rookie of the Conference Ishie Lalongisip has joined Erin Pangilinan in transferring to 11-time champion Creamline.

Jessa Ordiales also found a new home with PLDT in the latest signing of Cignal players’ diaspora.

Former Most Valuable Players Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos were the first to transfer after striking deals with Capital1.

Two-time Season Best Setter Gel Cayuna and Jackie Acuna joined Nxled, Dawn Macandili-Catindig and Jewel Encarnacion were taken by Choco Mucho while Tin Tiamzon jumped to Akari.

Other former Super Spikers are expected to don new uniforms as the offseason buildup heats up.