Daily Tribune feted at 2024 PHA Media Awards

PHA levels up social media presence, unveils symbolic mascot

During the ceremony, the PHA announced a strategic boost to its social media presence.

According to Dr. Luigi Pierre Segundo, PHA Social Media chairperson, the organization's social media serves as a guide in debunking myths and bringing the truth to the forefront.

Through social media, Segundo stressed, PHA offers scientifically-backed insights as a safeguard against the harmful consequences of misinformed choices.

"The revamped digital presence of PHA will serve as an indispensable tool for disseminating valuable information on cardiovascular wellness, healthy lifestyle choices, and preventive measures against heart diseases," the PHA said.

"Through a mix of informative posts on the PHA Facebook page, engaging videos on Facebook, Youtube, and Tiktok, and more interactive contents, the PHA aims to create an online community dedicated to promoting heart health."

According to the PHA, its social media relaunch will feature expert advice from healthcare professionals, success stories from individuals who have improved their heart health, and tips for maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle.

"The relaunch of the PHA’s social media presence is a crucial step in its mission to empower Filipinos with the information and resources they need to prioritize their heart health and lead healthier lives," it added.

The PHA also launched its symbolic mascot, "Karjo Mahusay," explaining that "Karjo" is derived from the word “cardio,” relating to cardiovascular health, while “Mahusay” signifies “greatness” or “efficiency.”

Karjo Mahusay will raise awareness about heart disease prevention as well as will leverage social media to share his fitness routines, healthy eating tips, and other wellness insights, aiming to make heart health accessible to a wider audience.

“Through these efforts, Karjo Mahusay continues to inspire a proactive approach to health, underscoring that small lifestyle changes can have a lasting impact on well-being,” PHA President Dr. Rodney Jimenez said.