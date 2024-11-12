Health advocates call for urgent free flux vaxx for seniors as typhoons surge

Health advocates on Tuesday stressed the urgent need to protect the elderly from diseases that thrive in cold, wet weather, particularly influenza-like illnesses (ILIs).

Dr. Cristina Ignacio-Alberto, founder of Hope in Me Club, a civic organization that collaborates with the Bacoor Local Government Unit on senior initiatives, pointed out that "flu is one of the deadliest threats to our aging population."

"With influenza-related mortality affecting 67.1 percent of those over 60 due to weakened immune systems," Alberto noted.

"The annual flu shot is the most effective way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization among seniors, especially during typhoon season, when diseases like influenza tend to spike," she added.

In July, the Department of Health (DOH) announced a five-million-dose allocation of flu vaccines for seniors to be distributed to local health centers under the Expanded Senior Citizens Act.

The distribution plan is set to be completed before year-end.

"We thank the DOH for listening to our voices and prioritizing the protection of seniors during this high-risk period," Alberto added.

Bayan Bakuna Lead Convenor Roderick Alapar, meanwhile, echoed Alberto's statements, emphasizing the importance of timely flu vaccination in protecting the elderly from illnesses, particularly during typhoon-related calamities.

Alapar stressed that vaccinating against the flu helps seniors avoid serious health risks, allowing them to stay protected and "enjoy their golden years in better health."

As ILIs continue to rise amid unpredictable weather, health advocates encourage seniors to stay updated on vaccination schedules through barangays and local health centers.

While seniors await the arrival of the vaccine, advocates recommend observing minimum public health standards, such as wearing masks and frequent hand washing, to reduce the risk of viral infections.

Additionally, advocates urge the government to consider starting vaccine distribution earlier in the month in the coming year to ensure seniors receive protection well before peak flu season.