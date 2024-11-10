CCC, CSOs dialogue ahead UN Conference

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) met with civil society organizations (CSOs) in a consultation dialogue to strengthen the Philippines’ stance ahead of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The consultation focused on key climate workstreams, including Mitigation (Article 6), Adaptation, Global Stocktake, Climate Finance, and Just Transition. These areas are central to the Philippines’ participation in COP29, scheduled from 11 to 22 November 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

CSOs such as Aksyon Klima, Oxfam, Reboot PH, Non-Timber Forest Products – Exchange Programme, Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development, Asian Research Institute for Environmental Law, Ecowaste, Miriam College ESI, and Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities played a pivotal role in shaping positions for the Philippine Delegation (PhilDel) to COP29.

Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director, emphasized the importance of inclusivity in these efforts.

“Our goal is to ensure that every voice—especially from the most vulnerable communities—is represented and heard," he said.

The CCC held a separate media interface to further discuss the Philippines’ participation in COP29, key developments in national climate action, and the observance of the 17th Annual Global Warming and Climate Change Consciousness Week on 19 to 25 November 2024 which covered key topics such as the localization of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and the need for a unified approach to build climate resilience.

UN Women, a development partner of the CCC for Climate Consciousness Week, underscored the importance of integrating gender perspectives into climate policies.

"It's essential to integrate gender into climate initiatives to raise widespread understanding and drive inclusive action," Jonas Gregory Perez, UN Women National Program Officer, said.

He also pointed out the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and children, noting that four out of five people displaced by the impacts of climate change are women and girls.

"During extreme weather disasters, they are 14 times more likely to die than men, mostly due to limited access to information, limited resources, decision-making, and mobility," Perez added.

Other key partners, such as Save the Children Philippines, Manila Observatory, Center for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technology, Parabukas, Ibon International, and Move as One, also joined the dialogue.