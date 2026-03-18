Kenny Rogers links meals to urban farming push

“We always believed choosing a healthy meal should feel like a personal win,” said Frederick Siy, president and chief executive officer of Kenny Rogers Roasters Philippines. “But as we enter a milestone for the Farmvocacy program, we wanted to take that feeling further—by making your healthy choice a win for entire communities, too, and turning our own stores into living classrooms.”

The company has also introduced in-store urban farms at select branches, including Quezon Avenue and Southwood, to showcase farm-to-table concepts and promote awareness among customers.

The initiative is supported by Urban Farmers Philippines, which helps convert unused spaces into functional gardens through community-based activities.

A partnership with nonprofit group Rise Against Hunger also supports the program’s outreach, with Mandaluyong Elementary School identified as a primary beneficiary.

The company said the initiative aims to connect food choices with broader efforts to promote sustainability and improve community nutrition.