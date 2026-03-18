Kenny Rogers links meals to urban farming push

Kenny Rogers Roasters is expanding its urban agriculture initiative through its Farmvocacy program by linking product sales to community-based food sustainability efforts.
Under the campaign, the company is donating ₱1 for every Chimichurri Solo B Plate sold to support urban farming projects aimed at improving access to nutritious food in underserved communities.
Now in its fifth year, the Farmvocacy program has evolved from promoting urban gardening to supporting long-term sustainability and self-sufficiency, particularly in densely populated areas.
The latest initiative strengthens the program’s presence in public schools in Metro Manila, adding three new partner schools—CP Teresa Elementary School, Pasay City Science National High School, and Mandaluyong Elementary School—while supporting existing sites.
The program integrates agriculture into school environments, allowing students to grow and consume their own produce as part of nutrition education.
“We always believed choosing a healthy meal should feel like a personal win,” said Frederick Siy, president and chief executive officer of Kenny Rogers Roasters Philippines. “But as we enter a milestone for the Farmvocacy program, we wanted to take that feeling further—by making your healthy choice a win for entire communities, too, and turning our own stores into living classrooms.”
The company has also introduced in-store urban farms at select branches, including Quezon Avenue and Southwood, to showcase farm-to-table concepts and promote awareness among customers.
The initiative is supported by Urban Farmers Philippines, which helps convert unused spaces into functional gardens through community-based activities.
A partnership with nonprofit group Rise Against Hunger also supports the program’s outreach, with Mandaluyong Elementary School identified as a primary beneficiary.
The company said the initiative aims to connect food choices with broader efforts to promote sustainability and improve community nutrition.