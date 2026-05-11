Cebu City declares a State of Solid Waste Management Emergency

Under the Executive Order, residents are encouraged to minimize and reduce waste while properly disposing of garbage, which accounts for a significant portion of the city’s daily waste output.

The Executive Order includes a list of recyclable items that must be delivered to accredited junk shops, while biodegradable waste must be properly composted as part of the city’s response to the ongoing problem.

The directive will initially cover ten pilot barangays, including Basak San Nicolas, Carreta, Mabolo, Tejero, Calamba, Tinago, Kalunasan, Inayawan, and Lorega, under the supervision of the Cebu City Solid Waste Management Board (CCSWMB).

Barangay officials have also been directed to intensify public awareness campaigns to ensure the reactivation of Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs), enforce proper waste disposal practices in their respective areas, and submit weekly compliance reports.

The same directives apply to private establishments and residential developments, which are likewise urged to practice waste reduction as the city government calls for urgent action.