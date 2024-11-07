Atmosphere of ‘love and support’ thickens for ex-Silang mayor

With the 2025 midterm elections drawing near, “love and support” for former mayor Omil Poblete is growing everyday as shown by the number of Silanguenos backing all her activities.

The number of Poblete’s social media followers also continuously increases daily, from 60,000 plus last month to nearly 70,000 recently.

Known to Silanguenos as Nanay Omil, for being close to the people, Poblete assured her supporters and all the residents of Silang that their yearning for her return to the local governance is getting near.

“Through God’s help, we could do it all…just keep on praying,” Poblete said as her “Serbisyong Omil Mismo” banner leaves on especially during the times of exigencies.

“Inang may Puso at Malasakit,” said a Silangueno on her social media account.

“You can always hope that your Nanay Omil would not falter in standing up for what is right for you and to literally embrace all Silanguenos albeit his or her status in life,” Poblete earlier said.

Most Silanguenos who experienced the true service Poblete offered when she was then their mayor, assured her of their solid support and of certain vote comes May elections next year.

“We are eyeing for a landslide win for Nanay Omil,” a market vendor said when the former mayor recently visited the public market of Silang.