SCUTTLEBUTT

7 Plate, license to abuse?

No one is beyond the reach of social media, as the owner of a white luxury SUV with plate number 7 learned the hard way. A viral video showed the vehicle being flagged down on Sunday for using the northbound EDSA busway, a violation of traffic rules. Instead of complying, the driver put the vehicle in reverse in an attempt to evade traffic enforcers.

Sources revealed that the SUV is owned by the father of a sitting senator. To make matters worse, it was discovered that the license plate was fake.

Under current regulations, only emergency vehicles, the President, Vice President, Supreme Court chief justice, Senate president and House speaker may use the busway.

The issue was previously highlighted when Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro used the busway and was promptly issued a ticket. The very next day, Teodoro called Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista to commend his team for upholding the rules.

Even diplomatic vehicles are not spared from strict enforcement.