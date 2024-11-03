Marcos, BARMM leaders discuss political stability amid 2025 polls

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. discussed the current political stability in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) ahead of the May 2025 elections.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Sunday said Marcos convened the BARMM’s provincial governors at the Aguado Residence in Manila to engage in a comprehensive and strategic dialogue to enhance collaboration between the local and national government “in ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible” election in the Bangsamoro region next year.

Marcos, who was joined as Special Assistant to President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., met with Hajiman Hataman of Basilan province, Yshmael Sali of Tawi-Tawi, Mamintal Adiong of Lanao del Sur, and Abdulraof Macacua of Maguindanao del Norte, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Department of Agrarian Reform Secretary Nasser Pangandaman, and Mindanao Development Authority chief Leo Magno.

Gubernatorial aspirants Datu Tucao Mastura of Maguindanao del Norte and Datu Ali Midtimbang of Maguindanao del Sur also joined the meeting.

“PBBM’s in-depth discussion with Bangsamoro governors and influential Mindanao leaders was reportedly focused on preserving political stability in the region amid growing tension triggered by the coming May 2025 electoral contest,” the PCO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lagdameo said the meeting revolved around the government’s commitment to “inclusive governance.”

He added the meeting also “set the stage for future partnerships” between the local and national governments, which "aimed at improving the lives of the Bangsamoro people."

“As the political landscape in the region evolves, the cooperation among these leaders will be essential for shaping up the future of their communities and in fostering sustainable development in BARMM,” Lagdameo said.

On Sunday, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have deployed more personnel to the Bangsamoro region ahead of the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the region’s first-ever parliamentary elections.

Marcos earlier ordered the AFP to ensure safe and peaceful parliamentary elections in the region, as he stressed the need to elect members of the BARMM parliament based on the voters' preferences.

In a radio interview, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said the heightened military and police presence in the region should not be interpreted as the government viewing BARMM as a hotspot for election-related violence.

“That is not the case. We just want to make sure that we have enough forces on a standby basis in case they will be needed,” he added.