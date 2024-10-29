PCSO MESSAGES

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office proudly celebrates its 90th anniversary on October 30th, a day recognized as National Day of Charity by the President under Proclamation 598. This dual celebration underscores the PCSO’s unwavering commitment to serving the Filipino people through compassion and resilience.

For nearly a century, our agency has been a source of inspiration for many, offering transformative support to countless individuals and communities nationwide. With services ranging from medical aid to vital community programs, the impact of the PCSO has been significant and profound.

I am excited about the promising future that lies ahead. We have a unique opportunity to expand our outreach and develop new games. By leveraging technology and innovation, we can continue to grow rapidly and serve even more Filipinos.

To our employees, partners and the gaming public, thank you for your support and commitment to our shared mission. Let’s make the 90th anniversary a celebration of our accomplishments and a launchpad for an even brighter future.